Teck to temporarily shut down production at Canadian operations

TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd said on Thursday it will implement temporary shutdowns at its six Canadian steelmaking coal operations for about three weeks in the third quarter to align production and inventory with changing coal market conditions.

The Canadian miner said it will consider additional production adjustments over the course of 2015.

The move will reduce third-quarter production by about 1.5 million tonnes, or 22 percent, to 5.7 million tonnes. Annual coal production is now estimated at 25 million tonnes to 26 million tonnes. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Paul Simao)