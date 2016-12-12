FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Teck Resources settles $285/tonne benchmark coal price for Q1 2017
December 12, 2016 / 7:07 PM / 8 months ago

Teck Resources settles $285/tonne benchmark coal price for Q1 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Teck Resources said on Monday it has reached agreement with major customers on a benchmark price of $285 a tonne for the first quarter of 2017 for its highest quality steel-making coal.

Canada-based Teck, the world's second-largest seaborne exporter of steelmaking coal, also said it has ratified new five-year collective agreements with unionized employees at its Fording River and Elkview coal mines in British Columbia. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
