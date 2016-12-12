(Adds details on contract costs, background on coal price)
VANCOUVER Dec 12 Teck Resources Ltd
said on Monday it has reached agreement with major customers on
a benchmark price of $285 a tonne for the first quarter of 2017
for its highest quality steel-making coal.
Canada-based Teck, the world's second-largest seaborne
exporter of steelmaking coal, also said it has ratified new
five-year collective agreements with unionized employees at its
Fording River and Elkview coal mines in British Columbia.
Teck's first-quarter realized prices will reflect a
combination of sales at the quarterly contract price and spot
sales, the Vancouver-based company said in a statement.
Prices for steel-making or metallurgical coal have
quadrupled this year on the back of Chinese government curbs on
domestic production and supply disruptions, reviving the
fortunes of producers like Teck.
The Fording River agreement would expire on April 30, 2021
and the Elkview contract on Oct. 31, 2020, Teck said. As a
result of the new collective agreements, Teck expects to incur a
one-time, after-tax charge to profit in the fourth quarter of
approximately C$35 million ($26.65 million).
Teck's shares were up nearly 3 percent at C$22.97 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.3131 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker)