Lower coal prices dent Teck profit
April 23, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Lower coal prices dent Teck profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd, Canada’s largest diversified miner, reported a 40 percent fall in first-quarter adjusted profit due to lower coal prices, and said economic uncertainty may affect prices and shipments.

Profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$319 million ($310.66 million), or 55 Canadian cents per share, from C$258 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$328 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, down from C$544 million, or 93 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

