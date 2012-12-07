FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teck sees terminal crash having no impact on coal output, sales
December 7, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

Teck sees terminal crash having no impact on coal output, sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd said on Friday it expects no material impact on its fourth-quarter production or sales after a ship crashed at a terminal near Vancouver that is an important shipping point for coal from Teck’s British Columbia mines.

A large vessel struck and damaged a trestle leading to a berth that Teck uses at terminals owned by Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.

Canada’s largest diversified miner said it plans to ship coal from a second berth at the facility and will shift some capacity to other terminals. It still expects to meet or exceed its fourth-quarter coal sales guidance of 6.2 million tonnes.

