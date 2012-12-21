Teck sees no impact to Q1 coal production from terminal mishap

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest diversified miner, Teck Resources Ltd, expects first quarter coal production will be unscathed by damage to a berth at key shipping point Westshore Terminals, the company said on Friday.

On Dec. 7, a large vessel struck and damaged a trestle leading to Berth 1, at terminals owned by Westshore Terminals Investment Corp, from which Teck ships coal from its British Columbia mines.

“Teck will use alternative shipping options throughout the duration of the repairs at Westshore, including securing additional capacity through Neptune Terminals, Pacific Coast Terminals, Thunder Bay Terminals and Ridley Terminals,” the company said.

Going by Westshore’s repair schedule for Berth 1 and the expected loading capacity for Berth 2, Teck expects to have total shipping capacity of about 6 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2013, it said.

“Any expected shortfall in first quarter shipping capacity is not expected to materially affect first quarter production,” Teck said.

Coal sales for the fourth quarter are expected to exceed a prior outlook for 6.2 million tonnes, Teck added.