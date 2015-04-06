FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teck Resources' Greenhills coal mine re-opens after fire
April 6, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Teck Resources' Greenhills coal mine re-opens after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd’s Greenhills coal mining operation in British Columbia has re-opened after a brief shutdown on Sunday following a fire that sent three employees to hospital.

The mine re-opened on Sunday night, Teck spokesman Chris Stannell said in an email. There was no significant damage to the operation, he said.

Teck said on Sunday that a flash fire had occurred in the dryer complex of the mine and the injuries to workers were non life-threatening.

It was not clear what started the fire and an investigation is underway. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Andrew Hay)

