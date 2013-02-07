FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian miner Teck profit falls on lower metal, coal prices
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Canadian miner Teck profit falls on lower metal, coal prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canadian diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd reported on Thursday a 41 percent drop in adjusted fourth quarter profit on lower metal and coal prices.

Earnings attributable to shareholders were C$145 million, or 25 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec 31. That compared with C$637 million, or C$1.08 per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Adjusted to remove one-time items, earnings were C$354 million, or 61 Canadian cents a share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with C$613 million, or C$1.04 a share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 48 Canadian cents per share, on revenue of C$2.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 10 percent to C$2.7 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.