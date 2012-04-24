FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teck operating profit lifted by coal sales
April 24, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Teck operating profit lifted by coal sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 24 (Reuters) - Diversified miner Teck Resources reported an increase in its first-quarter operating profit on Tuesday on strong sales of coal.

Excluding an after-tax charge related to refinancing a part of its debt and other smaller one-time items, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company’s quarterly profit rose to C$504 million, or 86 Canadian cents a share, from C$450 million, or 76 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Teck, a large producer of zinc, copper and steel-making coal, said its first-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders fell to C$218 million, or 37 Canadian cents a share, from C$461 million, or 78 Canadian cents a share.

