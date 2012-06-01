FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Teck reaches tentative pact with United Steelworkers
June 1, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Teck reaches tentative pact with United Steelworkers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd said it reached a tentative collective agreement with the United Steelworkers union related to its Trail operations in British Columbia.

Teck, one of the world’s top producers of coking coal used for making steel, said the union will hold a ratification vote over the coming days.

At its Trail operations, Teck produces refined zinc, lead and chemicals and fertilizer products.

No other terms of the agreement will be disclosed until the ratification vote is complete, the company said.

Shares of Teck were down marginally at C$30.84 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

