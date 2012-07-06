FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Teck Resources to incur charge on pact with employees
#Basic Materials
July 6, 2012 / 9:07 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Teck Resources to incur charge on pact with employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Coal miner Teck Resources Ltd said unionized employees at its Cardinal River mines in Alberta have ratified a five-year agreement, resulting in an after-tax charge in the third quarter.

The company expects to incur a one-time charge of about C$4 million ($3.93 million).

Analysts on average were expecting a third-quarter profit of C$515 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Teck shares closed at C$31.92 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.0188 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
