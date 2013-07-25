FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teck Q2 profit falls on lower copper, coal price
July 25, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

Teck Q2 profit falls on lower copper, coal price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 25 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd reported a sharp drop in second-quarter profit on Thursday, with lower copper and coal prices dragging down revenues.

Canada’s largest diversified miner posted a net profit of C$143 million ($139 million), or 25 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to June 30. That compared with a profit of C$354 million, or 60 Canadian cents a share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted to remove one-off items, earnings were C$197 million, or 34 Canadian cents a share. That compared with C$398 million, or 68 Canadian cents a share, last year.

Revenue from operations fell 15 percent to C$2.15 billion.

