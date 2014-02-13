FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teck Resources' adjusted profit falls on low coal, copper prices
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

Teck Resources' adjusted profit falls on low coal, copper prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd, Canada’s largest diversified miner, reported a 45 percent drop in quarterly adjusted profit, hurt by lower prices of coal and copper.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$227 million ($207 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter. This compared to an adjusted profit of C$409 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 11 percent to C$2.38 billion in the quarter ended Dec 31.

Earnings attributable to shareholders rose to C$232 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, from C$200 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Vancouver-based Teck produces coal, copper and zinc at mines throughout the Americas, and also has energy holdings in Canada’s tar sands.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.