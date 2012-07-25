Teck Resources second quarter profit falls 65 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest diversified miner Teck Resources Inc’s second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders fell 65 percent, hurt by lower coal and metal prices.

Teck earned C$268 million, or 46 Canadian cents per share, that compared with C$756 million, or C$1.28 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted profit fell 53 percent to C$312 million or 53 Canadian cents a share.

Revenue fell 7 percent to C$2.6 billion.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 64 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$2.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.