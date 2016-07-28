FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Teck posts smaller profit on lower prices, volumes
July 28, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Canada's Teck posts smaller profit on lower prices, volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a 76 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower volumes and prices.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to C$15 million ($11.4 million), or 3 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from C$63 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Vancouver-based company's revenue fell nearly 13 percent to C$1.74 billion. ($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
