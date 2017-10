MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spanish oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas on Tuesday reported first half operating profit down 9 percent to 72 million euros ($88 million).

Operating revenue fell 7 percent to 1.3 billion in the first six months of the year. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Sonya Dowsett)