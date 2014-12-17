FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tecnoinvestimenti closes acquisition of 67.5 pct stake in Assicom
December 17, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tecnoinvestimenti closes acquisition of 67.5 pct stake in Assicom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it completed acquisition of a 67.5 pct stake in Assicom SpA and a 100 pct stake in Infonet s.r.l. from Capitolo 11 SpA and Quaranta Holding SpA

* pct stake in Infonet s.r.l. was acquired by the company’s unit Ribes SpA

* The total price of acquisition was 60.3 million euros ($75.2 million)

* Capitolo 11 and Quaranta Holding will remain shareholders of Assicom with stakes of 10 pct and 22.5 pct respectively

* Assicom operates as credit advisor and manages two units: Infonet S.r.l. and Creditreform Ticino SA Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8023 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
