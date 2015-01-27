FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tecnotree agrees to split LatAm delivery project into two projects
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
January 27, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tecnotree agrees to split LatAm delivery project into two projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Tecnotree Oyj :

* Tecnotree has agreed to split a LatAm delivery project into two projects

* Agreed to split $30.5 million delivery project with a Latin American operator group, which was announced on Dec. 20, 2011, into two projects

* Says first project is reaching its completion and will be finalized during first half of 2015

* Says first project is worth $13.2 million and consists of optimization to a prepaid platform and delivery of an order management platform

* Agreed phasing shall lower order backlog by $17.3 million

* Agreed phasing does not affect guidance given for fiscal years 2014 or 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.