FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tecnotree Q4 net sales up to EUR 24.2 million
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
January 30, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tecnotree Q4 net sales up to EUR 24.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Tecnotree Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 24.2 million euros ($27.50 million) versus 20.0 million euros year ago

* Q4 adjusted operating profit 5.1 million euros versus 3.6 million euros year ago

* End-Q4 order book 38.9 million euros versus 45.0 million euros year ago

* Says operating result is expected to continue to increase during 2015

* Proposes to annual general meeting, that no dividend be paid for financial year ended Dec. 31 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.