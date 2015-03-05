FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Tecnotree applies for debt restructuring
March 5, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

Finland's Tecnotree applies for debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 5 (Reuters) - Tecnotree, a small Finnish firm that offers IT services to telecom operators, on Thursday said it will apply for debt restructuring due to its prolonged financial problems and delayed payments from projects in Latin America.

“Significant part of the company’s customers operate in countries where central banks restrict the availability of currency, for which reason the payments to the company are delayed,” it said in a statement.

The company’s biggest customer groups are American Movil in Latin America and MTN Group in Africa.

Last year, Tecnotree reported a small operating result from revenue of 74 million euros, but negative cash flow and a net loss.

“It is difficult to operate in this market with weak finances. The operators use you as a bank,” said analyst Mikael Rautanen from Inderes Equity Research.

Shares in Tecnotree fell 40 percent to 0.088 euros. It said its main creditor, Nordea Bank Finland, supports the restructuring proceedings. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)

