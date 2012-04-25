FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TE Connectivity profit tops Wall Street forecast
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

TE Connectivity profit tops Wall Street forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - TE Connectivity Ltd, the electronic connector maker previously called Tyco Electronics, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by much stronger results at its transport business, which makes connectors and other hardware for cars and planes.

Net earnings fell to $257 million, or 60 cents per share, in the second quarter ended on March 30 from $299 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

But excluding special items, earnings per share of 68 cents were 2 cents above analysts’ estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 3 percent to $3.25 billion.

While transport sales were up, revenue fell in TE’s two other business, including one that makes components for consumer electronics, appliances and communications gear, where profit was almost halved.

