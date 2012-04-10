FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TE Connectivity to sell touch, professional solutions units
April 10, 2012 / 11:15 AM / in 6 years

TE Connectivity to sell touch, professional solutions units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Electronic connector maker TE Connectivity Ltd said it will sell its touch solutions business to private equity firm Gores Group for $380 million.

The business, which makes touch screens and touch computers, had revenue of $413 million in fiscal 2011.

The company, formerly known as Tyco Electronics, also said it will sell its professional services business -- which provides engineering, furnishing and installation services to communication service providers -- to an affiliate of KGP Logistics for $23.5 million.

