Nov 5 (Reuters) - TE Connectivity Ltd reported a higher quarterly profit on Monday but said the economic environment was weaker than expected and it will spend $200 million this fiscal year to restructure operations.

The maker of electronic connectors used in cars and consumer devices earned a net $396 million, or 92 cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 28, compared with $326 million or 75 cents per share a year earlier.