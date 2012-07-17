FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TE Connectivity expects rev below estimates, replaces CFO
July 17, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-TE Connectivity expects rev below estimates, replaces CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Electronic connector maker TE Connectivity Ltd estimated third-quarter revenue below analysts’ expectations and named Robert Hau chief financial officer.

Hau was the CFO of heating and cooling systems maker Lennox International Inc.

TE Connectivity, previously called Tyco Electronics, said its outgoing CFO Terrence Curtin will become president of a new division that includes businesses such as industrial, energy, aerospace and defense.

For the third quarter, TE estimated earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $3.5 billion. Excluding items, it estimated earnings of 79 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 79 cents per share on revenue of $3.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TE is scheduled to report quarterly results on July 25.

Shares of the company closed at $31.28 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

