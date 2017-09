LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc

* Claim against AXA Insurance UK PLC, its previous insurers, for loss of profit arising from theft of inventory from its warehouse from 2004 to 2008 has not been upheld

* This judgment will have no significant impact on financial position of group and no impact on its trading Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)