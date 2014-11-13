FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ted Baker Q3 revenue jumps 15.7 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ted Baker Q3 revenue jumps 15.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc

* Announce a 15.7% increase in group revenue for 13 week period from 10 th august 2014 to 8 th november 2014

* Retail sales for period increased by 12.7% (14.7% in constant currency)

* Wholesale sales for period increased 24.7% (25.4% in constant currency)

* We anticipate group wholesale sales for full year to be around 20% ahead of last year on a reported basis

* We expect gross margins for second half as a whole to be slightly below last year

* As ever, full year outcome will be dependent on trading during important christmas period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
