Teekay to buy 12 tankers from Apollo-backed Principal Maritime
#Financials
August 5, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

Teekay to buy 12 tankers from Apollo-backed Principal Maritime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shipping company Teekay Tankers Ltd said it would buy a fleet of 12 Suezmax tankers for $662 million from Principal Maritime Tankers, backed by Apollo Global Management LLC.

The acquisition will make Teekay Tankers one of the largest owners of Suezmax tankers in the world.

The acquisition will increase Teekay Tankers’ owned fleet by over 60 percent and add to its earnings immediately, Teekay said on Wednesday.

Bermuda-based Teekay Tankers’ shares were up 2.4 percent at $7 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
