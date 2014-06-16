FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's B2W buys Tegma logistics unit for $57 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 16, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's B2W buys Tegma logistics unit for $57 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - B2W Companhia Digital SA , Brazil’s biggest online retailer, agreed to pay 127 million reais ($57 million) for a division of transportation company Tegma Gestao Logistica SA as the retailer bolsters its distribution channels.

The 8M unit of B2W, e-commerce subsidiary of Lojas Americanas SA, struck a deal to acquire Tegma’s Direct Express Logistica, according to a Monday filing.

The deal comes two weeks after B2W shareholders approved the sale of 2.38 billion reais in new stock, up to half of which will be subscribed by investment firm Tiger Global Management LLC, giving the Brazilian retailer firepower to defend its share of the booming e-commerce market.

Tegma shares rose 11.8 percent in early Monday trading in Sao Paulo to 20.14 reais, while B2W slipped 0.8 percent to 31.65 reais. ($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

