Fitch Assigns 'A-(EXP)' Expected Rating to Kyobo Life's Proposed Subordinated Securities
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'A-(EXP)' to South Korea-based Kyobo Life Insurance Company Limited's (Kyobo Life; A+/Stable) proposed subordinated securities. The agency has simultaneously published Kyobo Life's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. The proposed securities will be Kyobo Life's direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations. Net proceeds