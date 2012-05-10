New Issue - Tekni-Plex sells $485 mln notes

May 10 (Reuters) - Tekni-Plex, Inc on Thursday sold $485 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $480 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TEKNI-PLEX, INC. AMT $485 MLN COUPON 9.75 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.756 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 10 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/24/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 875 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS