FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue - Tekni-Plex sells $485 mln notes
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue - Tekni-Plex sells $485 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Tekni-Plex, Inc on Thursday
sold $485 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $480 million. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: TEKNI-PLEX, INC.	
	
AMT $485 MLN    COUPON 9.75 PCT     MATURITY    06/01/2019	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.756    FIRST PAY   12/01/2012	
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 10 PCT        SETTLEMENT  05/24/2012 	
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 875 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.