ISTANBUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Turkish electronics retailer Teknosa’s initial public offering price (IPO) for a 10 percent stake in the company, is 7.75 lira ($4.34) per share, Ak Yatirim, a brokerage house mandated for the IPO, said in a statement on Monday.

Ak Yatirim said Teknosa, a unit of Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding, attracted bids of 29.1 million units, and 12.65 million units were sold. ($1 = 1.7850 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)