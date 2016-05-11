BRIEF-Tekom Technologies to pay 2015 dividend

May 11 (Reuters) - Tekom Technologies :

* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.8 per share to shareholders for 2015

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$64,163,000 in total

* Says it to use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$2 for every one share

* Says it to distribute stock dividend of 3,377,000 shares in total

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yLV9

