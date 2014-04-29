ICBC says to buy Turkey's Tekstilbank for $316 mln

HONG KONG, April 29 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd has agreed to buy a 75.5 percent stake in Turkey’s Tekstil Bankasi for $316 million, as the world’s biggest lender seeks to benefit from the rising trade between the two countries.

ICBC would make a tender offer to buy the remaining share in Tekstil Bank in due course, ICBC said in a statement on Tuesday.

China is Turkey’s third largest trading partner and the bilateral trade between the two countries totalled $28 billion, ICBC said in a statement, adding the deal will help ICBC to “better serve clients in both countries and satisfy their needs for global banking services”.

The acquisition will also enable ICBC to explore new business opportunities with high growth potential, the statement said without giving more details.

ICBC is buying the stake from GSD Holding, which is a Turkey-based holding company operating in the commercial banking, consumer financial services, portfolio management, and international trade sector.

ICBC’s purchase of Tekstil Bank comes three months after it agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Standard Bank’s global markets unit for $765 million. ICBC is also considering a bid for Pioneer Investments, one of Europe’s biggest money managers. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Alison Williams)