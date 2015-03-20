FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-China approves ICBC purchase of 75 pct stake in Turkey's Tekstilbank
March 20, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-China approves ICBC purchase of 75 pct stake in Turkey's Tekstilbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix instrument code in first paragraph)

ISTANBUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have given Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to buy a 75.5 percent stake in Turkey’s Tekstilbank from GSD Holdings, the Turkish lender said on Friday.

Tekstilbank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that China Banking Regulatory Commission had approved the sale, while approval from Turkey’s banking watchdog was still pending. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan)

