REFILE-China approves ICBC purchase of 75 pct stake in Turkey's Tekstilbank

ISTANBUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have given Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to buy a 75.5 percent stake in Turkey’s Tekstilbank from GSD Holdings, the Turkish lender said on Friday.

Tekstilbank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that China Banking Regulatory Commission had approved the sale, while approval from Turkey’s banking watchdog was still pending. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan)