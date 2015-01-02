FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tele Columbus expects primary IPO proceeds of around 300 mln euros
January 2, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tele Columbus expects primary IPO proceeds of around 300 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Tele Columbus GmbH & CO KG :

* Initial listing on Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange targeted for first half of 2015

* IPO proceeds will be used to provide more financial flexibility for company to continue executing its growth strategy

* Expects primary proceeds from offering to be around 300 million euros ($361.23 million) excluding potential greenshoe proceeds of up to 10 pct of primary base offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

