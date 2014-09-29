Tele Columbus readies for stock market listing -sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German cable operator Tele Columbus is advancing with its preparations to list its shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange and may publish an intention to float as soon as this week, two people familiar with the matter said.

The group, which is owned by several hedge funds and credit funds following a financial restructuring, hopes to benefit from buoyant equity markets.

The share sale will put Tele Columbus’s equity value at around 600 million euros ($762 million) and its enterprise value including debt at about 950 million, one of the sources said on Monday.

The flotation is set to raise at most 300 million euros, the source said, with some existing owners seeking to exit.

Tele Columbus declined to comment.

Germany’s third-largest cable company after Kabel Deutschland and Unitymedia Kabel BW last year posted 90 million euros in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) on sales of 224 million.

Listed peers such as Ziggo and Numericable trade at an average of 11.7 times their expected annual EBITDA, according to Reuters data. (1 US dollar = 0.7872 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Peter Maushagen; Editing by David Holmes)