Books covered for Tele Columbus IPO - sources

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Books are covered for the Frankfurt stock market listing of German cable operator Tele Columbus, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Books are covered for the full deal size including the greenshoe, the sources said. Tele Columbus previously set a price range of 8-12 euros a share, giving the company a market capitalization of up to 540 million euros ($626.4 million) before the greenshoe.

JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are leading the deal. BoA Merrill Lynch and Berenberg are joint bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8621 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Anjuli Davies)