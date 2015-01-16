FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Books covered for Tele Columbus IPO - sources
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Books covered for Tele Columbus IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Books are covered for the Frankfurt stock market listing of German cable operator Tele Columbus, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Books are covered for the full deal size including the greenshoe, the sources said. Tele Columbus previously set a price range of 8-12 euros a share, giving the company a market capitalization of up to 540 million euros ($626.4 million) before the greenshoe.

JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are leading the deal. BoA Merrill Lynch and Berenberg are joint bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8621 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Anjuli Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.