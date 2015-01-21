FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tele Columbus IPO likely to price at 10 euros a share - sources
January 21, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Tele Columbus IPO likely to price at 10 euros a share - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The initial public offering (IPO) of German cable operator Tele Columbus is likely to price at 10 euros a share, the middle of its range, after investors were told that orders below that price risked missing out, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The company, which is selling both new and existing shares, had set a price range of 8-12 euros a share. A price of 10 euros would give the business an implied market capitalization of 567 million euros ($656 million) if the the over-allotment option is exercised.

The Frankfurt deal is being run by JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs. BoA Merrill Lynch and Berenberg are joint bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8645 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

