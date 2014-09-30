FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tele Columbus to float in Frankfurt by year-end
September 30, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Tele Columbus to float in Frankfurt by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German cable operator Tele Columbus said it planned to raise at least 300 million euros ($381 million) in a listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange by the end of the year.

The company, which is owned by several hedge funds and credit funds following a financial restructuring, said it would sell new and existing shares in the initial public offering and was aiming for Frankfurt’s Prime Standard market. (1 US dollar = 0.7878 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Thomas Atkins)

