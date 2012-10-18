UPDATE 2-Tele2's sales pick up the pace in Russia

* Q3 EBIT in line at 3.0 bln SEK

* Raises 2012 subscriber growth forecast for Russia, Kazakhstan

* Shares down 0.8 percent, underperform market (Adds comments by CEO, analyst; share price reaction)

By Simon Johnson and Olof Swahnberg

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sweden-based telecoms firm Tele2 reported a pick-up in sales to new users in Russia and Kazakhstan on Thursday, despite obstacles to upgrading its Russian network, and while it continued to struggle in fiercely competitive European markets.

Like rival TeliaSonera, Tele2 has expanded rapidly in emerging markets where the subscriber base is growing and operators have the chance to increase revenues as users switch from making voice calls to using more expensive mobile data services.

In Russia - now Tele2’s biggest market by sales and profit - the company said it had added 710,000 subscribers during the quarter and would hit 22.5 million by the end of the year, up from its previous estimate of 22 million. It also raised its forecast for subscriber growth in Kazakhstan.

Sales were up 14 percent in Russia in the quarter.

“Tele2 Russia will keep looking for possibilities to carefully expand its operations through new licences as well as by complementary acquisitions,” the company said.

While Russia continues to be Tele2’s growth engine, there are longer term concerns in the country, where l ast month the authorities postponed a decision on whether to allow mobile operators to use existing radio frequencies to offer the higher speed connections needed for mobile internet access, rather than having to buy new radio spectrum licences.

This is seen as crucial for Tele2, which does not have a licence to operate 3G or 4G services.

Tele2’s chief executive Mats Granryd said the company could offer some data services over its 2G network and had grown data sales by 12 percent in Russia over the last year.

“But we are losing ground against the big three who are growing at perhaps double that rate,” Granryd told Reuters.

“Clearly it is important in the longer term to have the possibility ... to offer proper data services,” he said.

Russia’s top firms are MTS with about 31 percent of the market, MegaFon with 27 percent and Vimpelcom with 24 percent. Tele2 has a 9.5 percent share.

FLAT EARNINGS

The Swedish firm also reported third-quarter results on Thursday, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up by 100 million crowns at 3.0 billion crowns ($455 million), in line with the average forecast given in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Total sales were up 5 percent on a year ago at 10.9 billion crowns, just shy of market forecasts and the EBITDA margin fell 1 percent year-on-year to 28 percent.

Tele2 shares were down 1.6 percent at 116.60 crowns at 0929 GMT, when the main Stockholm market index was unchanged and the Stoxx Europe 600 telecoms sector index was up 0.4 percent.

“Cost control saw group margin 30 basis points ahead of consensus on the soft top-line,” brokerage Jeffries said in a note. “Overall, this looks more solid than TeliaSonera’s Q3 yesterday, but unlikely to trigger a re-rating, in our view.”

In home market Sweden Tele2 saw sales flat against the same period a year ago though profit improved due to cost cutting.

Sales in a number of other countries - the Netherlands, Germany, Latvia and Lithuania - were down, showing the tough climate in mature markets as a result of competition, regulatory pressures and the economic downturn.

Adding to the problem, operators in these markets have struggled to gain from the explosion of data traffic because fierce competition has left them selling unlimited “all-you-can-eat” data usage subscriptions.

TeliaSonera said on Wednesday the industry faced no growth for several years outside emerging markets unless operators could get paid for increased data usage and announced his firm would cut jobs to protect margins. ($1=6.5980 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)