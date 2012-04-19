UPDATE 1-Tele2 and TeliaSonera Q1 hit by price pressure

(Adds details, TeliaSonera)

STOCKHOLM, April 19 (Reuters) - Telecoms firm Tele2 nudged down profitability expectations for key markets Sweden and Russia on Wednesday as it and bigger rival TeliaSonera reported earnings below expectations due to competition and price pressure.

Both firms are banking on increasing use of smartphones and data as well as emerging markets to drive growth. While Tele2 slightly cut its outlook, TeliaSonera, the bigger incumbent, stuck to its forecast for 2012.

Tele2, the cut price upstart which has aimed to challenge TeliaSonera, suffered most from a price war in Sweden, after Hutchison Whampoa’s “3” operator launched a smartphone deal. Tele2 later rushed to better the offering.

“The price war waged indicates a change in the context of our business; we must continue to adjust to this new reality organisationally, effectively and efficiently,” Tele2 chief executive Mats Granryd said in a statement.

He said the company had acted by “protecting our price and value position”. Growth driver Russia was also affected by increased competition and marketing costs to get in customers.

Tele2’s first quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 2.57 billion crowns ($380.99 million) versus the average forecast of 2.73 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts and last year’s 2.54 billion.

Tele2 said it expected a Swedish mobile EBITDA margin this year of 30 to 32 percent, less than the 33-35 percent earlier forecast. In Russia, it expected a margin for its total operations of 37 to 39 percent, rather than 39-40 percent.

Though TeliaSonera did not take part in the Swedish price war, it suffered from “heavy price competition” in Denmark and falls in the average price per minute in Norway, it said.

It reported a surprise drop in EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, to 8.82 billion crowns ($1.31 billion) from last year’s 8.89 billion crowns, and less than the average forecast of 9.0 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

Showing the critical role smartphones are playing in operators’ offerings, TeliaSonera said it expected the average user to consume 3 Gigabytes of data monthly in five years, versus 300 Megabytes today. ($1 = 6.7456 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)