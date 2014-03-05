FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tele2 hires ABG Sundal Collier over Norway operations
March 5, 2014

Tele2 hires ABG Sundal Collier over Norway operations

STOCKHOLM, March 5 (Reuters) - Tele2 has hired ABG Sundal Collier to advise the company on strategic options in Norway, including selling its operations there, after it lost a December auction for the mobile spectrum it needs to run its Norwegian network, the telecoms company said in a statement.

Tele2, which is Norway’s third-largest mobile operator behind Telenor and Teliasonera TLSN.ST, has spent nearly 400 million euros since 2011 to build a business that now has 1.2 million customers and some 1,700 mobile towers.

But it was dealt a blow after Access Industries, a holding company owned by Ukrainian-American billionaire Len Blavatnik who also owns Warner Music Group, won an auction with a $115 million bid for airwaves in the 800, 900 and 1800 megahertz bands. (Writing by Alistair Scrutton)

