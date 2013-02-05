FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Tele2 Q4 undershoots, sees slower in Sweden in 2013
February 5, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Tele2 Q4 undershoots, sees slower in Sweden in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to show flat profits in Sweden in 2013 not a fall in profit)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm Tele2 posted fourth-quarter earnings lower than forecast on Tuesday hurt by lower margins in its Swedish business.

Tele2’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 2.7 billion Swedish crowns ($427.84 million) compared with a forecast of 3.0 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and last year’s 2.9 billion.

The company forecast that profit in Russia - its key growth market - would continue to increase this year, but mobile operations in Sweden would be roughly flat. ($1 = 6.3108 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; EDiting by David Cowell)

