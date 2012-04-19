FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tele2 Q1 falls short, cuts Russia, Sweden profitability outlook
April 19, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

Tele2 Q1 falls short, cuts Russia, Sweden profitability outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 19 (Reuters) - Nordic telecoms firm Tele2 on Thursday slightly cut its profitability forecasts for its two biggest sales regions, Russia and Sweden, and reported first quarter earnings just below forecast.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 2.57 billion Swedish crowns ($380.99 million)versus the average forecast of 2.73 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts and last year’s 2.54 billion.

Tele2 said it expected a Swedish mobile EBITDA margin this year of 30 to 32 percent, less than than the 33-35 percent earlier forecast. In Russia, it expected a margin for its total operations of 37 to 39 percent, rather than 39-40 percent. ($1 = 6.7456 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Olof Swahnberg)

