July 19, 2012 / 5:17 AM / in 5 years

Tele2 Q2 in line, says competition in Nordics tough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm Tele2 posted quarterly earnings roughly in line with forecasts on Thursday and said conditions were competitive in its home markets.

Tele2’s second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 2.7 billion Swedish crowns ($388.83 million) versus the average forecast of 2.8 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts and last year’s 2.8 billion.

The company said it was on track to hit the top end of its 2012 subscriber target in Russia - its key growth market - while in Sweden Tele2 indicated it would come in at the lower end of its revenue growth forecast this year. ($1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

