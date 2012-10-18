Tele2 Q3 in line, sees more Russia growth

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm Tele2 posted third-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Thursday and forecast it would expand faster in Russia and Kazakhstan during the year than previously seen.

Tele2’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 3.0 billion Swedish crowns ($454.68 million)exactly in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and last year’s 2.9 billion.

The company said it expected its subscriber base in Russia - its key growth market - to reach 22.5 million by the end of the year, up slightly from the 22 million it previously forecast.

Tele2 also raised its forecast for subscriber growth in Kazakhstan. ($1 = 6.5980 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)