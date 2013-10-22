FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tele2 cuts long-term guidance, Q3 profit lags
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 22, 2013 / 5:19 AM / 4 years ago

Tele2 cuts long-term guidance, Q3 profit lags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Nordic telecoms group Tele2 cut its long-term guidance for sales and earnings on Tuesday after posting a third quarter core profit that fell short of market expectations.

Tele2 said it now expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2015 of 6.7 to 7.3 billion Swedish crowns versus an earlier forecast of at least 8.3 billion ($1.30 billion).

Tele2 also said the dividend for 2013 would amount to around 4.40 crowns per share.

Tele2’s EBITDA in the third quarter was 1.52 billion crowns compared with a forecast of 1.62 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.77 billion a year ago.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/vym93v ($1 = 6.4021 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.