FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Tele2 Q3 in line, sees more Russia growth
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 18, 2012 / 5:16 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Tele2 Q3 in line, sees more Russia growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to cover additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm Tele2 posted third-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Thursday and forecast it would expand faster in Russia and Kazakhstan during the year than previously seen.

Tele2’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 3.0 billion Swedish crowns ($454.68 million)exactly in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and last year’s 2.9 billion.

The company said it expected its subscriber base in Russia - its key growth market - to reach 22.5 million by the end of the year, up slightly from the 22 million it previously forecast.

Tele2 also raised its forecast for subscriber growth in Kazakhstan. ($1 = 6.5980 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.