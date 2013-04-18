Tele2 says on track to meet guidance after Q1 just tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 18 (Reuters) - Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm Tele2 said it was on track to meet full-year guidance on earnings and sales after posting first-quarter earnings marginally ahead of market expectations on Thursday.

The results were the group’s first since selling its Russia unit for $3.5 billion.

Tele2’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.49 billion Swedish crowns ($229.23 million) compared with a forecast of 1.45 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.51 billion a year ago.

Earlier this month, Tele2 completed the sale of its Russian operations to bank VTB Group. Russia was its biggest region by revenues and profit. ($1 = 6.5000 Swedish crowns)