RPT-Tele2 Q2 in line, cuts forecast for Kazakhstan sales

(Repeats to additional alert without changes)

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Nordic and emerging market telecoms group Tele2 on Thursday posted second-quarter core earnings in line with forecasts, but cut its sales forecast of Kazakhstan for the year.

Tele2’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.52 billion Swedish crowns ($230.83 million) compared with a forecast of 1.53 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and flat on a year ago.

It reduced its forecast for sales in Kazakhstan in 2013 to 1.45-1.55 billion crowns from a previous 1.7-1.8 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.5849 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)